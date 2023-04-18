work zone awareness

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is joining states across the nation to ask motorists to Work with Us – move over and slow down for highway workers. TDOT will spread that message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 17-21) to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.

“Last fall I had one of my hardest days when I got the call that a member of our TDOT family – a dedicated bridge inspector – was hit and killed while serving our citizens,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “So this is very personal for me and the infrastructure community. Hundreds of our employees and contractors are working on our highways across the state each day. We ask drivers to pay attention to signs, observe the hands-free law, reduce their speed, and move over when workers are present.”