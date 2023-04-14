Wild turkey TWRA

Tennessee’s 2023 statewide spring turkey season is set to open Saturday, April 15. The statewide opening date is two weeks later than in previous years. The Young Sportsman Hunt was April 8-9.

Hunters are also reminded that the bag limit has been reduced from three birds to two birds, and only one bird can be a juvenile or jake. The changes were made by the Commission to benefit the state’s wild turkey population. After hearing growing reports of decreasing turkey populations, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to delay the statewide turkey season to improve reproduction and nesting success.

