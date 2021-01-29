Tennessee’s senators say impeachment unconstitutional

Both of Tullahoma’s representatives in the U.S. Senate have voted against the impeachment trial set to begin Feb. 9 against former President Donald Trump, calling the action unconstitutional.
“I was sworn-in for the upcoming trial, but this solemn oath was administered by a Democrat Senator, rather than the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, further supporting the view that this continued impeachment effort against a former President is an unconstitutional, political sideshow,” said freshman U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) of the pending legal action. “Under Article 2, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, a presidential impeachment trial—the purpose of which is to determine whether the President should be removed from office—must involve ‘The President,’ and Article 1, Section 3 provides that, ‘When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.’ Yet, ‘the President’ is not on trial, and the Chief Justice is not presiding, which speaks volumes about the constitutionality of this proceeding. It’s time to focus on controlling the pandemic, and getting the American people back to work, and our children safely back in school, which is why I voted to end this.”
Fellow Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn also voted against the trial, citing the process as unconstitutional.
“I voted to support Senator Rand Paul‘s objection to holding a partisan, unconstitutional trial against a former President,” she said. “It is time for our country to move forward, instead of looking backwards and fighting the same battles with each other.”
Their sentiments were part of a strong signal sent this past Tuesday that there will likely not be enough votes to convict President Trump in an impeachment trial. There were 45 Republican senators who sided with an effort by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to declare the looming trial unconstitutional.
The Senate voted 55-45 against Paul's motion, with all but five Republican senators agreeing with Paul. Republican senators breaking ranks included Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Pat Toomey (Pa.).
While some Republican senators have said they will reserve judgement for after they hear evidence during the trial, a large number of the GOP delegation on Capitol Hill say the issue is unconstitutional.
Meanwhile senators like Joni Ernst of Iowa say the Chamber is traveling down a slippery slope when it comes to the process even though she feels Trump “exhibited poor leadership and holds some responsibility” for the Jan. 6 insurrection that saw some protesters force their way into the U.S. Capitol.
"Congress would be opening itself to a dangerous standard of using impeachment as a tool for political revenge against a private citizen, and the only remedy at this point is to strip the convicted of their ability to run for future office — a move that would undoubtedly strip millions of voters of their ability to choose a candidate in the next election," she pointed out.