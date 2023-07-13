Residents looking to get ready for the upcoming school year will be getting a break from paying taxes as the state will be offering its tax holiday later this month.
The tax-free weekend will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. During this period, clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased without the 7% state sales tax, which includes items purchased online with certain restrictions applied. An example includes any items purchased must be for personal use and not for business or trade.
In the area of clothing, the tax holiday will include general apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc. However, not exempted will be apparel items priced at more than $100. Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum. Also not eligible for tax free status are items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment.
In the area of computers, computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less, as well as laptop and tablet computers if priced at $1,500 or less. However, storage media, like flash drives and compact discs, individually purchased software, printer supplies and household appliances are not eligible.
In the area of school supplies, school and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes are tax free. Not eligible for tax free status are school and art supplies individually priced at more than $100. Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.
While the tax free weekend will just be Friday through Sunday, Tennesseans will also get to enjoy no tax on most of their food for the entire month of August.
During the period beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and ending Tuesday, Oct. 31, 11:59 p.m., food and food ingredients are exempt from sales tax. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Sales of prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages and tobacco are also not included in items exempt during this period.