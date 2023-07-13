School Supplies Tax Free Weekend.jpg

Residents looking to get ready for the upcoming school year will be getting a break from paying taxes as the state will be offering its tax holiday later this month.

The tax-free weekend will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. During this period, clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased without the 7% state sales tax, which includes items purchased online with certain restrictions applied. An example includes any items purchased must be for personal use and not for business or trade.