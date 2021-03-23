Tennessee and the rest of the country is recognizing National Ag Week to celebrate and raise awareness of the positive contribution agriculture makes in providing the necessary food, fiber and fuel for the world.
In Tennessee, agriculture and forestry are the state’s top industry, contributing more than $81 billion in economic activity annually and providing more than 342,000 jobs. Production occurs on 69,700 farms across 10.8 million acres of farmland. Tennessee’s forests produce millions of board feet of hardwood and softwood timber from nearly 14 million acres primarily owned by more than 530,000 private woodland owners. With less than two percent of the population involved in agriculture, National Ag Week is a chance to recognize and show appreciation for the essential role of agriculture to everyday life.
“Since the beginning of our country, agriculture has been essential, but throughout the past year, many have received a small glimpse of how essential farmers are,” said Tennessee Farm Bureau President Jeff Aiken. “That’s why, this year especially, celebrating National Ag Week is incredibly important to honor those in agriculture who deserve to be praised every day.”
National Ag Week this year is March 21-27, 2021. On March 23, Governor Bill Lee proclaimed National Ag Day in Tennessee and the Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee hosted an Omelet Cook-Off with Nashville media at the Nashville Farmers Market. The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee of the Tennessee General Assembly will pay tribute to the industry on Wednesday, March 24 at 2 p.m. (Tennessee General Assembly). Events across the state will also be taking place throughout the week and the National Ag Day celebration will be shared on social media using #AgDay21.