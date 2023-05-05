2A - state oarks tims ford.jpg

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced 32 of the 57 Tennessee State Parks – including Tims Ford State Park - have attained Platinum status, the highest level of achievement, in the department’s Go Green With Us program. It is the highest number of Platinum parks in the program’s history.

“Our state parks are setting an example for environmental protection, and we are glad to see them recognized in this way,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for TDEC’s Bureau of Parks and Conservation. “These parks have worked hard and deserve this recognition. It is one more way to show TDEC’s commitment to stewarding our precious natural resources, and our park visitors deserve no less.”

