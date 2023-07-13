The Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ and Exhibitors’ Association (TWHBEA) is planning a horse show that gives a nod to the history of the breed and raises money for valuable TWHBEA programs. The TWHBEA Summer Sizzler Halter Show will be on Sunday afternoon, July 30 and will be held on the old high school football field in Shelbyville, the site of the first Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in 1939. The first eight World Grand Champions were crowned on the property before the Celebration moved to its present home in 1948. The school is located at 400 Elm Street and is now called King’s Old Central High School.
This one-of-a-kind event promises to be an afternoon of fun, tailgating, and competition. The show begins at 1pm but the gates will open at noon for tailgating and food trucks. General admission is free, but box seats and tailgating spaces can be purchased in advance. Proceeds raised from the show will benefit the TWHBEA National Futurity and industry marketing efforts. The 17-class schedule includes a variety of halter classes and concludes with one that will give most everyone a chance to show on the historic grounds – Lead Line Horses or Ponies, Any Age Rider, Amateur or Professional. There will also be a Stick Horse Class for kids during the afternoon. To become a sponsor, reserve a box seat or tailgating space, or find out more information, visit twhbea.com/sizzler or call 931-359-1574.
Founded in 1935, the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association (TWHBEA) is the oldest breed association dedicated to the Tennessee Walking Horse – the official horse of the State of Tennessee. TWHBEA maintains the official breed registry and records the pedigrees of Tennessee Walking Horses around the world. They also promote the diverse qualities and uses of the smooth-riding breed and help assure the general welfare of all Tennessee Walking Horses. The association headquarters, located in Lewisburg, Tennessee, is governed by an International Board of Directors. For more information visit www.twhbea.com.