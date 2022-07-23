Pham fans

Amy Pham performed a Vietnamese fan dance to the music of Hans Zimmer during the Talent portion of the national competition.

 Photo provided

Following her 2021 victory to become the Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee, Amy Pham earned a place in the top eight in the National Finals, taking home $6,000 in scholarships.

Throughout 2021, Pham represented Tennessee at public events, sharing the Distinguished Young Women message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.