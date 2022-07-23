Following her 2021 victory to become the Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee, Amy Pham earned a place in the top eight in the National Finals, taking home $6,000 in scholarships.
Throughout 2021, Pham represented Tennessee at public events, sharing the Distinguished Young Women message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.
“I won in July of last year, so from July to December, it was kind of a cool-off period for me to do whatever in my community,” she explained. “I read to elementary schools and did some other things, and then once January hit, we started trying to get back on. Closer to the time I competed, it was two practices a week, two hours each, starting in April. Before that, I’d have interview calls with Karen Lawson two or three times a week just to practice and prep.”
The 65th National Finals took place on June 23, 24, and 25, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama. Pham traveled to Mobile, Alabama, along with 49 other representatives from across the country, to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.
“It was just a really eye-opening experience,” she shared, “because I don’t think a lot of 18-year-old girls have been away from home for two weeks, living with complete strangers in a competition. It definitely made you see you were entering the big girl world. The girls I met were the most memorable though, because, even though we were all competing, the environment was so incredibly supportive and uplifting and empowering. Nobody was jealous of another person, nobody was salty, nobody was bitter. Everyone was just happy for each other’s accomplishments and supportive of each other, which was the best part of it.”
Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics, Interview, Talent, Fitness, and Self-Expression. In the talent portion of the competition, Pham performed a Vietnamese water fan dance, set to “Water Lily,” by Hans Zimmer. Kristen Carroll, of The Dance Company in Tullahoma, arranged the choreography for Pham. Carroll was named the Distinguished Young Woman for Alabama in her junior year of high school.
“Every girl there had our list full of accomplishments, and even though there was only one girl that went home with the medallion, they told us, ‘That really doesn’t define you.’ I think that’s absolutely right, and I think that, besides the friends that I made, a bigger lesson is that you don’t always have to win to have accomplished something,” she said. “I took away the same skills that the winner did, and even just making top eight, learning that you don’t have to be perfect and don’t have to win. As long as the journey was fun and you learned something from it, that’s all that matters.”
Pham is the daughter of Vivian and Tuoi Pham and graduated from Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, Tennessee. She will be attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, pursuing her business degree, to be followed by attending law school to achieve her aspiration of becoming a civil attorney.
She is currently participating in the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee competition, where she will MC and help guide current participants before handing off her title to the next winner.
