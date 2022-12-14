Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 42F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible..
South Jackson is going to get a taste of Broadway this weekend as vocalist Terry Barber takes the stage this Saturday as part of South Jackson’s Performing Art’s Series.
Joined by pianist Alessandra Volpi and cellist Josh Keller, Barber’s show will be a tribute to the music of English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose been credited for composing music for theatre productions like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cats,” and “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Tickets for admission are $25 per person. For information on tickets, contact SJCC at 455-5321 or visit southjackson.org online.
South Jackson’s Performing Art’s Series has presented music of all genres of music, as well as comedians, instrumentalists, Shakespeare and other types of acts. This season’s acts have included the British Invasion tribute act The Invaders and Motown tribute act the Motowners. Concluding the season will be Jamie Harden and his ‘Oldies’ team of musicians, according to Peggy Burton, Chairman of the Performing Arts’ series.
About Terry Barber
Barber is a countertenor with a broad vocal range and has performed a variety of musical styles on many of the world’s most famous stages with some of the most prominent figures in the music industry. These include some of most accomplished musical conductors including Armiliato, Leonhardt, Rousset, Parrot, Norrington, Kramer, Llewellyn, Bicket and Tilson Thomas.
Barber made his New York City Opera debut in 2001 in “Il Ritorno d’Ulisse in Patria” and covered Daniel Taylor in the NYC Opera’s production of Handel’s “Rinaldo” starring David Daniels. In summer of 2002 he performed at the International Spoleto Festival in Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas.”
He made his debut at Carnegie Hall singing the role of Orlovsky in “Die Fledermaus” with the National Chorale under Martin Josman. He was also featured with the Portland Baroque Orchestra in Handel’s “Messiah” under the direction of Nicholas Kramer and with the New Trinity Baroque Orchestra of Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater” with Evellyn Tubb.
Barber also founded Artist for a Cause Inc. in 2009, a nonprofit which helps visual and performing artists to use their talent for community improvement. His personal work with the organization includes the “A Sacred Journey” tour program as well as “Classical for Schools” which impacts more than 10,000 students a year throughout the USA and Canada through a performance lecture that challenges the students’ notions about what is possible with the human voice and recognizing the importance of arts education and a classical foundation within the arts.
Barber’s recent album was 2015’s “Christmas Presence,” which includes his duet “Christmas Once More,” featuring opera star Denyce Graves. He also released the album “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in 2015 which features songs by Webber.
Some of Barber’s programs include, “The Many Voices of Terry Barber,” an exploration through light musical theater, classical and popular works; “Around the World in 80 Minutes,” unique arrangements by Emmy and Grammy-winning composers of the world’s favorite melodies in 10 languages with songs like Danny Boy, Besame Mucho, La Vie En Rose, Bridge Over Troubled Water; and “The Christmas Presence,” a holiday program of classics, classical and popular favorites.