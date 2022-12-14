2A - Terry Barber.jpg

Terry Barber

South Jackson is going to get a taste of Broadway this weekend as vocalist Terry Barber takes the stage this Saturday as part of South Jackson’s Performing Art’s Series.

Joined by pianist Alessandra Volpi and cellist Josh Keller, Barber’s show will be a tribute to the music of English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose been credited for composing music for theatre productions like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Cats,” and “The Phantom of the Opera.”