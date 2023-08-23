Best Testing Water DRUC

Lead Operator Sean Hogan, second from left, represented the Duck River Utility Commission as it received the award for the Best of the Best Water Tasting Water.

 Photo provided

The Duck River Utility Commission was honored to be selected as the 2023 winner of two best tasting water competitions. At the recent Kentucky-Tennessee Water Professionals Conference, the panel of judges chose the DRUC as the Best of the Best Water Tasting Water. This is the third time that the DRUC has been named the best tasting water in Kentucky and Tennessee by the American Water Works Association.

This conference is attended by nearly 1,000 water treatment professionals from Kentucky, Tennessee and other states. Attendees include managers, engineers, operators, installers, maintenance personnel, government agency personnel, and regulators. The DRUC competed for bragging rights as the best of the best tasting water in all of Kentucky and Tennessee where the winner will be moving on to compete against the best of the best from the rest of North America at the annual American Water Works Association Conference and Exposition in 2024.

