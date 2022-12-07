The-Amazing-Race-season-34-finale
The season finale of “The Amazing Race” will feature the trio of teams competing in their final challenges at Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg as they conclude Season 34.

The finale of “The Amazing Race” Season 34 will premiere Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. on CBS and will be heavy on the Volunteer State with visits to Nashville and Lynchburg.