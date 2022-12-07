The season finale of “The Amazing Race” will feature the trio of teams competing in their final challenges at Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg as they conclude Season 34.
The finale of “The Amazing Race” Season 34 will premiere Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. on CBS and will be heavy on the Volunteer State with visits to Nashville and Lynchburg.
The episode picks up following the elimination of Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez’s in “The Amazing Race” Season 34 Episode 11. The tandems featuring Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, and Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos are the only teams that remain in the competition.
The preview for episode 12, “The Only Leg That Matters,” reads, “The final three teams travel 3,000 miles to race through Nashville for the final showdown, where they must deliver guitars and play a giant floor piano to win the $1 million prize.”
As the preview suggests, the racers will have to deliver instruments and play a giant piano in the finale of The Amazing Race Season 34. But thanks to the preview and promotional pictures, they will have to complete two more challenges, those happening at Jack Daniels.
The roadblock, which will have to be done by Derek, Michelle, and Emily, thanks to The Amazing Race rules, forces the racers to scale a large structure and then propel themselves to the ground. The teams will also have to finish a task at a Jack Daniels distillery.
One challenge in the finale of every Amazing Race season involves memory. And it would appear that will come into play with the giant piano. The teams will have to remember moments from previous legs.
As for the Jack Daniels leg of the show, while officials at the distillery could not comment on the visit due to a non-disclosure agreement, online leaks reveal the teams will be having to label bottles of Jack as part of their competition.
In the sneak peek of the season finale, the final three teams are neck and neck at a whiskey packaging task at the Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg. One team member has to label and tag the bottles as they pass through the conveyor belt while the other has to package them — provided that the bottles are probably labeled. If they are not good, they picked off the belt by a judge.