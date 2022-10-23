The Bunco Babes are back, bringing their love of the game to the community in an effort to raise money for breast cancer awareness, treatment and support.
After not being able to hold their annual event for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group of local women is returning on Oct. 27, hosting an event at the Lakewood Golf and Country Club at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will be provided with refreshments, as well as opportunities to participate in a silent auction and receive a door prize.
“I can teach anyone how to play bunco,” said Reneé Keene, one of the original Bunco Babes. “I’ve taught my three-year-old grandchild how to play. If you can roll dice on a table, that’s all you need to know how to do.”
This will be the 13th year of this event, with the group starting to hold events in October in 2009, following their original fundraiser, which raised money for a scholarship in the memory of a member’s husband.
A third of the Bunco Babes have personally fought breast cancer, so this group of friends has personal experience in the cause. All proceeds from the event will go to the Multi-County Cancer Support Network.
Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the event, by contacting Keene at (931) 607-0025. Checks can be made out to GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club, which partners with the Bunco Babes, and mailed to Teresa Young, at 1210 Wilson Ave., Tullahoma, TN 37388. The cost to participate is $25 prior to Oct. 20 and $30 after that deadline.