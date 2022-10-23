3A - Bunco.JPG

Bunco Babes Teresa Young, Dian Rayfield, Reneé Keene and Lisa Marty are full of spirit for their annual bunco event this October.

 Caitlin Able photo

The Bunco Babes are back, bringing their love of the game to the community in an effort to raise money for breast cancer awareness, treatment and support.

After not being able to hold their annual event for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group of local women is returning on Oct. 27, hosting an event at the Lakewood Golf and Country Club at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will be provided with refreshments, as well as opportunities to participate in a silent auction and receive a door prize.

