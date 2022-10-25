Ann and Louis “Louie” Baldwin were named as the grand marshals for this year’s Tullahoma Christmas Parade at the October Chamber Coffee. From left are Jim Woodard, Louis “Louie” Baldwin, Ann Baldwin, TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley, Trent McNabb, South Jackson Civic Center Chairman Greg Gressel and Partners for Healing Executive Director Lynn Brumfield.
Ann and Louis “Louie” Baldwin make their way through the crowd as they were named the 66th Tullahoma Christmas Parade grand marshals.
Kyle Murphy photo
The duty of grand marshal for the 66th Tullahoma Christmas Parade will be doubled as long-time community members Anna and Louis Baldwin will serve as the parade’s grand marshals for this year.
The announcement of the decision was made at the October chamber coffee, held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at South Jackson Civic Center and co-sponsored by Woodard’s Diamonds & Design and Partners for Healing.
In a packed house at the civic center, Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Hope Nunley, South Jackson Chairman Greg Gressel and Trent McNabb of Stan McNabb joined together to make the announcement of who will serve as the grand marshal for the 66th Tullahoma Christmas Parade.
Gressel told the audience that if a person lives in a community long enough, they will influence lives for generations. Gressel described Louis as someone who has been a community stable, being involved in downtown, the school system and being an artist himself, while describing Ann, a retired Tullahoma High School music teacher, as someone who has not only been at Louie’s side, but has also taught generations of singers with passion.
“We have two wonderful individuals that we would like to honor,” Gressel said.
McNabb then announced that both Ann and Louie will serve as the grand marshals, which was met with thunderous applause from everyone inside the civic center.
Ann said it was bittersweet because, seeing all of their friends and students made her think of her in-laws, Louis “Ted” Sr. and Freda Baldwin. She called Ted “their Santa Claus” as not only would he dress up for their children and give wooden toys he made to them, but he would also dress up during Breakfast with Santa, presented by the Tullahoma High School Singers, and interact the children their as well.
“I just think Ted and Freda Baldwin would be so proud,” Ann said.
She thanked everyone for being a wonderful community and for supporting her and Louis over the years, stating it was wonderful to be this year’s grand marshals.
“I’ve always wanted to be in the parade,” Ann said.
Louis then thanked everyone for supporting Tullahoma Day Care, where he served as Director for 40 years, and South Jackson, where he was part of the group who “shoveled pigeon stuff,” which was met with laughter from the crowd.
“Thank you Tullahoma, we’ve loved it,” Louis said. He jokingly added, “Think well of us, don’t believe in the things you hear.”
This year’s parade theme is “A Classic Christmas.” It was submitted by Jack T. Farrar Elementary School student Annabella Hovey, after a district-wide theme competition. For submitting the winning theme, Jack T. Farrar Elementary will also receive a free float entry into the parade.
The 66th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, will take to the streets of downtown Tullahoma Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. The chamber will hold the 2022 Grand Marshal on Thursday, Dec. 1. For more information on how to enter this year’s parade, contact the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at 455-5497 or visit Tullahoma.org.