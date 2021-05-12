Three rooftop HVAC units will be replaced at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School. At a recent Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education meeting, Business Director Jason Ray explained the district allocated a total of $40,000 for the current fiscal year in order to cover the costs of that replacement, including parts and labor to be done by the TCS maintenance department.
The district received price quotes from two different vendors, he said. The first vendor, United Refrigeration, gave a price of $25,842.96 for the units, $5,160 for the roof curves and $1,600 for freight for a total cost of $32,602.96. The second vendor’s price for the units was $26,718.57; roofing curves were not available and would need to be purchased from another source.
Due to the one-stop nature of the first vendor, Ray recommended the board accept the price of $32,602.96 from United Refrigeration.
The board unanimously accepted the United Refrigeration bid for the work.