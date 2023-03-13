Just one year after his brother, Sam Crimm of Tullahoma was bestowed The Wright Brothers Award for his many years in the cockpit, Steve Crimm has been granted the same honor as he was issued the Master Pilot Award, also known as the Wright Brothers Award, for over a half century of safe flying.
“I’ve lived and breathed aviation for the past 50 years,” Steve Crimm said of the award that was given to him in South Carolina where he now lives. “I live in Gilbert, S.C., which is an airpark community. I have a hanger in my backyard and we have a 3,000 foot runway nearby.”
Crimm serves on the South Carolina Aviation Board and has owned three planes for recreational use since 2003.
“I’m on the board to continue contributing to the aviation community,” he said, pointing out he took his first flight lesson at William Northern Field in Tullahoma when he was just 16.
“My flight instructor was Bill Clark and the Dixie Flight Service,” he recalled, adding he did his first solo flight when he was 17.
After graduating from Tullahoma High School, Steve Crimm joined the Army for its flight program in 1969 and was stationed in Vietnam in 1971. During his time in country he flew over 800 combat missions and won 23 air medals piloting a helicopter. He was conferred the Distinguished Flying Cross for helping save a Ranger team.
After his time in combat, Crimm flew charters in North Quebec and even flew helicopter skiing charters in Utah.
Given his long time in the skies, Crimm said it is quite an accomplishment to go a half-century without any safety incidents.
“Flying for 50 years in itself is a major accomplishment,” he said.
The fact that his brother also won the award makes the Crimm’s accomplishment highly rare.
“It’s very unique for brothers to get the award,” he noted. “It’s very prestigious honor.”