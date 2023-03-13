Steve Crimm Feb 2023

Steve Crimm is awarded the Master Pilot Award from Randy DeBerry with the FAA. 

 Photo provided

Just one year after his brother, Sam Crimm of Tullahoma was bestowed The Wright Brothers Award for his many years in the cockpit, Steve Crimm has been granted the same honor as he was issued the Master Pilot Award, also known as the Wright Brothers Award, for over a half century of safe flying.

“I’ve lived and breathed aviation for the past 50 years,” Steve Crimm said of the award that was given to him in South Carolina where he now lives. “I live in Gilbert, S.C., which is an airpark community. I have a hanger in my backyard and we have a 3,000 foot runway nearby.”

