The highway patrol has begun recruitment to find new troopers to serve and is putting emphasis on finding local residents to serve Coffee County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will be accepting applications for the cadet class 1021 until Feb. 2. The 16-week class will start June 27, where the training division will train and teach cadets for the real-life situations they will experience as troopers.
Lt. John Harmon, the Public Information Officer for the Chattanooga district, is part of the recruitment team and stated he hasn’t seen much interest in potential recruits in Coffee County and is focused on recruiting in the Coffee County area to try to spark an interest in the community.
“You can have a great career in this great community and be home every night and not have to travel the state,” Harmon said.
Residency policy
The THP’s residency policy has become very flexible when compared to other state police agencies, as years prior troopers would have to live in the area they were assigned to. Cpt. Timothy Spicer, who is the captain of the district, said when he first joined 20 years ago, he was assigned to Grundy County and had to move to the county despite living in McMinnville.
“Even though I lived next door to Grundy County in Warren I had to move to Grundy County,” Spicer said. “With the way it’s set up now, had I been hired now I could still live in Warren County and work in Grundy County.”
Cpt. Kim Ogle, who leads the Recruiting and Accreditation Unit, said if any applicant wants work any certain county they can mark it on the application of the county of choice or mark “99” to work in any county that needs troopers.
“You’re now able to live in your county that you reside in and work it or any of the neighboring counties,” Ogle said.
Harmon praised Coffee County as a great spot, since residents can go on to work in various districts and can still live in the county.
“Coffee County is a perfect opportunity because in Coffee County they have an opportunity to be hired in the Lawrenceburg district, the Nashville district and the Cookeville district and never have to move.” Harmon.
COVID-19 impact
According to Harmon, for the last few years the highway patrol offered two classes a year for potential recruits. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made THP change the hiring process as well as the classes.
Ogle stated instead of the applicants going to Nashville to be interviewed by a panel, applicants were interviewed via Zoom calls at the district’s headquarters in Chattanooga. She added this change in the process presented a solution that would benefit future candidates.
“What we learned through that was that process was good as that kept people from driving to Nashville to do the interview,” Ogle said. “These candidates will benefit as they would have to come to Nashville four times and that’s just the interview process.”
Other than the classes and recruitment process, the pandemic did not have a big impact on the highway patrol, as none of the troopers were furloughed or laid off and they continued to receive new vehicles and recruit schools.
“We survived one of the hardest periods there and it never impacted us. We kept on doing what we were doing,” Ogle said.
Endless opportunities
For applicants, there is no limit on what they can do once they become a trooper, as there are several entities within THP besides writing speeding tickets and investigating crashes.
“We have a criminal investigation department, K-9 units and motor units,” Ogle said. “We have a lot of different avenues that people can go into once they figure out what they want to do.”
Other opportunities troopers may take is working natural disasters. According to Spicer, Harmon was bringing relief supplies to Florida after with one of the hurricanes hit the state, and Ogle was the lead in the Gatlinburg wildfires in 2016. Spicer added that for the last few presidential inaugurations they have a sent a team of troopers to work with the secret service and Washington D.C.’s police force.
“It is meaningful work that does make a difference whether it’s our community we’re assigned to or our state or country,” Spicer stated. “When you see our cars and uniforms you think we just write tickets and investigate crashes, which we do as that’s the backbone and core of our responsibilities, but there’s so many unique opportunities that will come along in your career that you wouldn’t have had the chance to participate in had you not been wearing this uniform.”
Along with the various divisions, Harmon said advancement in rank and job fields are quicker now than before for those who dedicate themselves to the job and work hard and diligent. He added he knew troopers who have been on the force for about two years and now work near the governor’s mansion.
How to apply
Anyone interested in a career as a state trooper can apply at tn.gov/careers/apply-here from Jan. 6 through Feb. 2. Applicants must be at least 21 years-old, a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Interview appointments will start from Feb. 22 through 26 and the cadet class starts on June 27 and will last 16 weeks. Applicants who are approved to be interviewed will be notified of their appointment location based on the Tennessee Highway Patrol headquarters located closest to the applicant’s residency.
For more information on becoming a state trooper, visit tn.gov/safety/article/trpqualifications. The THP asks applicants to complete a contact survey to be included in notifications at www.JoinTHP.org. For other information anyone can contact the Tennessee Department of Human Resources Applicant Services Division at 615-741-4841.
