Along with the real estate business, Susan Baker is the owner and founder of “The House Doctor”, a handyman service provider, geared toward addressing the multifaceted dilemmas homeowners often face when it comes to maintaining their properties.
For 26 years, Susan has spearheaded Tullahoma’s real estate market. Often, there were repairs that needed to be addressed in order to close deals. With a limited supply of servicemen, this could be a challenge putting families and businesses into homes and properties right away. It was made evident on numerous occasions that there was a great need for maintenance and repair work, both in Tullahoma and surrounding areas. Thus, the idea was born.
In addition to her co-foundation of Baker & Cole Properties, Susan seized the opportunity to establish her own business, “The House Doctor”, which is conveniently on site to the real estate company. The House Doctor, increases and accentuates Susan’s value of service. By offering timely, affordable, and quality solutions, she is prepared to meet the immanent needs of the Tullahoma community.