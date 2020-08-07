The show will go on despite COVID-19 for South Jackson Civic Center (SJCC).
Tickets are available for the 41st annual “Peggy Burton’s South Jackson Goes Country.” The show will be taking place Aug. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets must call the SJCC box office at 931-455-5321 to get tickets in advance for $20. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the shows for $22.
Back in June the SJCC had to hold virtual auditions for the show due the pandemic. SJCC Chairman Greg Gressel said the show will be following COVID-19 safety precautions and social distancing guidelines.
“Help us survive this downtime while enjoying some great country music - social distancing style,” Gressel said.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.