After initially holding off, South Jackson Civic Center will suspend operations due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.
Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, the city’s arts centers are pre-emptively closing their doors temporarily.
In a statement emailed to patrons, Greg Gressel, the executive chairman of the South Jackson Civic Association said it has canceled public performances starting Monday, March 16.
Following advice from government and public health officials, the center would comply with “social distancing” recommendations and cease operations until April 1, tentatively.
“We will reevaluate the situation at that time and decide if reopening is the best course of action,” Gressel said in the statement.
Making the decision to cancel performances did not come easy, but the health and safety of patrons is the center’s “number one concern.”
“We want to make every effort to help you continue being safe,” the statement read.
Gressel also encouraged patrons to “continue to pay attention to local health and government officials on [the] best course of action” during the suspension of operations and thanked them for the continued support of the arts over the years.
Currently the center is preparing for its production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” According to center officials, rehearsals for the musical have been limited to small group work for the time being.
For more information, visit South Jackson Civic Center on Facebook.
Tullahoma Art Center has also suspended its programming for the time being. Art Center Board President Beth Thames announced the suspension will last until April 6. Should the center need to extend its suspension, an announcement will be made by Friday, April 3, according to Thames.
