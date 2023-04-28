NALC Stamp Out Hunger

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 31st annual national food drive on Saturday, May 13.

Letter Carriers will join forces with community leaders and others to help fight hunger in Tennessee and throughout the country. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest single-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need in the community. 

Tags

Recommended for you