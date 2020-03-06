Tims Ford Lake needs the community’s help to keep it clean and safe. The Tims Ford Council is the organization that makes that happen in conjunction with TVA, TWRA and SCTN Bass Nation. Tims Ford Council is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization created and run by community volunteers. Its purpose is to keep Tims Ford Lake clean and safe. The Council fulfills its mission through volunteer work by the community and participating organizations. Membership is on a family basis and costs only $15 per calendar year. Community memberships and support are critical to the protection of one of the best places to live and play in Tennessee.
The size of council membership is important in three ways. First, members are important because they enjoy the beauty of the lake and its many uses. Second, the council’s ability to influence decisions that are made by local and state governmental bodies, TVA, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources are strengthened by having a large membership. Third, the council’s ability to carry out its many program activities is made possible by members’ modest annual dues.
A formal Lake Cleanup Day held in November, sponsored by the council, removed approximately 23 tons of trash from the lake and surrounding areas. This type of coordinated community effort would not be possible without Tims Ford Council. Another Council program is assuring safe water by testing of the lake water during the summer months at numerous key locations around the lake.
Other Council projects have included the new fishing pier at the Bass Club, maintenance and additions at Dry Creek Beach Park, and educational programs. A new project undertaken by the Council will be a new fishing pier at Devils Step designed to be accessible by those with disabilities. The new pier is planned to be complete this spring if the lake level will cooperate.
Your membership and participation are critical. You join or renew your membership today by contacting (931) 607-5836 for information.