Those going to South Jackson Civic Center can now stop by its new gift shop set up by Alexis Smith of Girl Scout Troop 2163.
Alexis unveiled her Gold Award project, the Theater is Life gift shop at South Jackson with a ribbon cutting through the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Gold Award is earned by approximately six percent of Girl Scouts annually. More than one million Girl Scouts across the country have earned the Gold Award or its equivalent since 1916.
Smith said she decided to create a gift shop for South Jackson after visiting other local art venues and saw South Jackson didn’t have one.
According to Girl Scout Troop 2163 leader Greg Gressel, Alexis asked him if creating a gift shop was a good Gold Award project and he said sure if she wanted to take it on. He added that not only did she create the physical gift shop within the civic center she is also creating an online shop to sell items.
“We now have a means to facilitate some sales and keep things going,” Gressel said.
He added that SJCC has benefited through both Girl Scout Gold Award projects and Boy Scout Eagle projects over the years and thanked Alexis for all the work she has done.
He went on to explain that the Gold Award project is a prestigious award and how grateful he is that Alexis earned the distinction and having the gift shop available to everyone attending shows.
“We’re excited about this project and what we can offer to the community now as they walk in for our shows,” Gressel said. “It’ll be here for them.”
Alexis went over some of the merchandise that will be available at the gift shop which includes shirts, ornaments, pop sockets, mugs, cookbooks and other SJCC themed merchandise.
Gressel said Alexis helped design the “Theater is Life” shirts as it’s a common saying around South Jackson, so much so she named the gift shop based on the saying.
“It’s kind of a saying around South Jackson that ‘theater is life’ so she decided to name the gift shop that,” Gressel said.
For more information about South Jackson Civic Center and any upcoming shows, call 455-5321 or visit South Jackson’s Facebook Page or www.southjackson.org.