Tullahoma Utilities Authority is warning customers of a new scam hitting the community.
According to TUA, messages are being sent to customers either by phone or text message stating the utilities authority is giving away free iPads.
This information is incorrect, the company announced.
“If someone messages you or calls you stating you will receive a free iPad, smart phone or other smart device, do not give them any personal information,” TUA officials stated.
The utility authority will never call or message any customer asking for any personal information, officials added.
According to TUA President Brian Skelton, this is the second time the utility authority has faced this particular scam.
“The first time was back in August or September,” he said.
According to Skelton, scammers like to spoof utility companies because people are more likely to trust them than other businesses, but TUA will “never offer something free like that.”
Customers are reminded to immediately hang up a phone call asking for personal information and contact the TUA customer service department. Should customers receive a text message asking for the information, TUA recommends simply not responding to the message and calling its customer service representatives. Customers should provide a copy of the solicitation to TUA staff, the authority said.
“If you ever receive a message soliciting personal information in exchange for a device from TUA it is a scam and please do not give them your information and immediately report it,” TUA said.