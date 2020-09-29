Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) is warning customers about a scam going around Tullahoma.
“The information initially comes in as a message about a postal shipment,” the post read. “After clicking on that link, it takes the user to a screen about TUA giving away an iPhone 11.”
TUA says they are not giving away any iPhones or smart phones
“If you receive this message, please do not follow it through and potentially put your personal information at risk,” TUA said.
The Tullahoma Police Department also shared the Facebook post from TUA to spread the information about the scam to other TUA customers.