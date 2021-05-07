They are coming by the trillions and will invade Tullahoma and surrounding areas this month, their deafening love song reminiscent of something out of a horror story until they return to the ground for another 17 years.
The magic brood of cicadas, known as Brood X, are even now making their way to the surface after nearly 17 years of slumber, their kind last seen in 2004.
“Usually we see them emerge once the ground temperature where they are reaches the 60s,” said Dr. Karla Addesso, entomologist from the Tennessee State University Nursery Research Station in McMinnville. “This year that should be around mid-May.”
While no one knows exactly how many cicadas there are during the hatching of the 17-year cycle of the brood, estimates say there could be 10 trillion with as many as between 100,000 to 1.5 million in a single acre. Why so many? Experts think it is preservation of the species.
“They are easy prey,” Addesso said, noting that just about every predator on the planet feasts when the loud insect emerges. “The strategy is to overwhelm predators by numbers since they have no real defense system.”
Addesso noted that the cicadas, especially the females, are quite delicious and freeze for later eating. “They are good eating,” the doctor said, noting there are entire cookbooks on how to prepare cicadas. “If the dish works with shrimp, it’ll work with cicadas.”
Aside from the 85 decibels of noise a male cicada makes while trying to woo a mate (the sound equal to a loud truck on the decibel meter), the only issue posed by the emergence is to small trees since they lay their eggs on small branches and twigs and that could cause damage to new saplings.
“My advice to not plant trees this year,” the doctor suggested, noting saplings and new trees are vulnerable to the invasion. “A lot of nurseries will use additional pesticides this year so they don’t lose a year’s crop.”
The insects pose no real danger to grown trees, flowers or vegetables and Addesso said attempts for homeowners to combat them with pesticides is likely an endeavor in futility given their numbers.
The invasion of Brood X will last from four to six weeks. The lifecycle of the brood is fairly simple - they will emerge from the ground where they have been waiting by the roots of trees, existing on xylem from the tree. They will then make their mating call, mate, and lay eggs and die in short order. The hatchlings will then fall to the ground, burrow holes and start the 17-year process all over again.
“Their molecular clock will let them know when it’s time to came out again,” the doctor said, noting that technically there are three species of cicada emerging this May. “Since they just come out every 17 years, there’s still a lot to learn about them.”
Indiana is likely to be the primary target of Brood X, along with Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and even down into Georgia. While not as overwhelmed as other areas by this particular brood, Tullahoma can expect to have its share of noise in the coming month.