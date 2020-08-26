Apparently someone forgot that the Ten Commandment include a rule that “Thou shalt not steal” as a thief snatched the Christian flag from a North Washington Street residence, leaving the other seven flags there untouched.
“(The victim) stated someone had stolen the flag from in front of her house between 6:30 and 7:20 p.m. on August 11,” the police report revealed, noting just one flag was targeted by the culprit. “She has a round eight flags total and the only one stolen was her Christian flag.”
The victim told police she has no problems with the neighbors and does not know why anyone would snatch her Christian flag.