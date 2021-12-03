Lawmen are looking for a grand theft auto suspect after the victim saw the thief drive off in her car but then was able to find the whereabouts to the stolen vehicle because she had left her cellphone inside.
The victim told police she left her vehicle running with flashers on when she arrived at a location on North Jackson to drop off food for her family. She returned minutes later to find her Lexus RX300 missing.
“She did have the key to the vehicle on her person,” the police report revealed, noting that since she had a smart key, the vehicle was supposed to stop running once it got a distance away from where the key was located. “She then saw her vehicle drive away from the area toward Atlantic Street but did not see where the vehicle went after that.”
While police were investigating the theft, the victim was able to connect to her phone remotely – the phone that was inside the stolen Lexus. “The phone was pinging in the area of Cortner Road in Bedford County,” the police reported noted.”
Officers were able to find the vehicle in the Horseshoe Bend of Bedford County with the car thief still inside. However, the suspect was able to elude capture and remains at large. The woman’s car was recovered.