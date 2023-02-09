3A - Girl scout cookies.jpg

The exhibit building at the Coffee County Fairgrounds was a busy place Saturday with the smell of Girl Scout Cookies in the air. About 1 million cookies altogether, Thin Mints, Tagalongs and the usual assortment of confectioneries will soon be at cookie stands throughout the county.

Truth be told, the cases were sealed, so the only cookie aroma wafting around was on the breath of one of an occasional hard-working helper who may or may not have tested the merchandise.