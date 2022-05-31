Earlier this month, Tullahoma residents had the chance to see a draft of the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Development Plan.
The presentation took place on Thursday, May 19, at South Jackson Civic Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. where the Walker Collaborative, the team of planning consultants hired by the city to create the city's new comprehensive development plan, presented a comprehensive draft to the city and the public. The meeting followed the first concept plan meeting held back in November, when the Walker Collaborative went over their process for collecting information, overview existing conditions, their methodology, the results of the public input survey and the first draft of the concept plan.
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis kicked off the presentation by welcoming everyone and said there has been over 1,100 inputs from citizens over the last several months, with several rounds of public input, multiple meetings and workshops.
“So this is not city government’s plan, not Phil Walker’s, this is your plan because you put your thumbprint on this plan and here tonight you will see that,” Knowis said.
Throughout the presentation, Philip Walker, Keith Covington, Liesel Goethert and Randy Gross of Walker Collaborative took turns discussion various topics in the plan, like place types, community design, mobility, infrastructure and facilities, natural and cultural resources, parks and recreations, downtown, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, resiliency and plan implementation. Due to how extensive and detailed the plan is, Walker said they wouldn’t be able to discuss everything that night.
Walker, who serves as the project manager, presented data from surveys conducted with the public and said they received 1,157 responses, which he said from a town of roughly 20,000 people that was very useful.
After the presentation, Walker Collaborative took time to answer questions and hear comments from those in attendance. One of the main questions was if there was a list of priorities based on issues they kept hearing over and over again. Walker said the whole plan reflects what they believe are the concerns, yet they will continue to take input and make revisions to the plan.
“So if there is anything that we didn’t address that needs to be addressed, we can entertain that,” Walker said.
Another question that came up from a citizen was if there was anything in the plan regarding the railroad and rail line that runs through Tullahoma, specifically regarding the impact on housing due to the train horns blowing. Goethert said when it comes to the horns blowing, that is in CFX’s domain and CFX is notoriously difficult to work with. She added to get no horns blowing, it would require the railroad crossing arms to go across the gate and have the trains slow down while going through the city. She added the firm has been working with a neighborhood in Nashville with a similar issue for the last five years and the issue still hasn’t been revolved.
“That’s certainly a tough hill to climb, but in terms of transportation we certainly did consider those kinds of issues and opportunities,” Goethert said.
Other questions asked included zoning properties, sidewalks connecting to downtown, streetscaping and technology development.
To end the presentation, Tullahoma City Planner Mary Samaniego informed attendees the process of the adopting the plan. Once the Steering Committee passed the draft, it will go to the Tullahoma Planning Commission for several study sessions and a public hearing before finally going to the Tullahoma Board of Mayor of Aldermen to approve.
“We hope to have this plan finally adopted by July,” Samaniego said. “Once the plan is adopted, we will immediately begin implementation.”
She also thanked everyone for coming to the presentation and to the citizens for putting their inputs into the plan, as it has taken over a year but they are close to the finish line.
The full report, which includes a summary, background information and details on existing conditions, the public input provided and planning principles used, the actual draft plan, several appendices and presentations, can be viewed online here.