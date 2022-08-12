After a night of contentious discussion, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman voted down the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan after its reconsideration was added to Monday night’s agenda.
At the start of the Aug. 8 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman, Mayor Ray Knowis announced that the city will be hosting “open house” events at the Planning and Zoning office at 321 N. Collins St. to hear from residents and answer questions about the comprehensive plan. The ThinkTullahoma2040 Plan “Open House” events are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19 and 26 from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition, the Tullahoma Regional Planning Commission and Board of Mayor and Alderman are currently planning to hold a Special Called Meeting where they will meet together in a joint workshop for discussion of the draft documents with consultants from the Walker Collaborative. There was to be a study session prior to the meeting, but it did not take place as the Walker Collaborative, the consultants in drafting the plan, were not available due to prior commitments.
When approving the agenda, Alderman Daniel Berry made the motion to add the item to reconsider the postponement of voting to approve the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan with the intent for the board to vote it down and send it back to the Planning Commission, who can make the necessary amendments. Alderman Jenna Amacher said she did not approve the motion as she believes the board should be able to make amendments themselves and the questions surrounding the comprehensive plan that have developed in the last few weeks. The vote to add the item to the agenda and approving the amended agenda was 6 to 1, with Amacher voting no.
The decision was met with immediate apprehension from community residents in attendance. During public comment, the majority of residents in attendance expressed concerns about the decision given that at the prior meeting, the decision was made to postpone the vote until a study session and a town hall meeting will be planned to allow for public comment and discussion on the plan as it stands.
After public comment was closed, City Administrator Jennifer Moody made the suggestion that the item to reconsider postponement be moved to the top of the “New Business” section so everyone in the audience had a chance to hear the dialogue. The motion was approved unanimously.
The question about reconsidering to postpone the vote on the plan continued throughout the meeting. When the item to reconsider postponing to vote on the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan came up, Berry reiterated his intent is for the board to vote down the plan and send it back to the Planning Commission in order to make amendments and changes that the public wants, while the city holds more open houses and town halls to gain feedback from the community.
“I think we all agree, we need more public engagement,” Berry said. “Let’s do it, let’s put it in a place where it can be done.”
After further discussion, the vote to reconsider the postponement to vote on the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan was 6 to 1, with Amacher against. Berry then made the motion to vote on the approval of the plan as is, and stated if it fails it will go back to the Planning Commission. Amacher said she would have liked to the keep the item with the current board and not kick it back down to the Planning Commission. She then asked what the plan that is being sent back to the Planning Commission would be.
“Obviously it’s not going to pass tonight, unless y’all are being sneaky, but I just don’t understand now what the plan is and what we are sending back to the Planning Commission,” Amacher said.”
Knowis responded and said there is a plan to have a study session after it has been back to the Planning Commission and having the open houses as discussed.
Alderman Sernobia McGee stated there was so much contention that no one is really able to focus and think clearly and said she did not like the accusation of the board being sneaky about the vote.
“I’m trying to understand and do what’s best for the people whether I am on this board or not,” McGee said. “I understood it to be a benefit to everyone to postpone it so this plan can meet the satisfaction of our citizens because there are still so many questions. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
She added that the contention needs to stop in order to move forward as a city and everyone needs to listen to hear than listen to respond.
“I’m just trying to understand and do what’s best for the citizens of Tullahoma,” McGee said. “I’m all for growth but it should be slow, it should be careful and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Alderman Robin Dunn thanked Berry for recognizing there are problems with the comprehensive plan that the Planning Commission and for the city staff for recognizing that there would be citizens who would not be able to attend one town hall but will have opportunities to attend one of the four open houses.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell addressed the concerns about not having a study session and said many on the board will not be on the board and that she is excited about the opportunities for the multiple open houses for those who couldn’t make it to one.
“The board that will be voting on [the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan] is not this board. So it is appropriate that our study session is not tonight.”
Amacher clarified that she was okay with the study session not happening that night, and reiterated her point that she did not agree with making the vote tonight without having the study session and town hall meeting as stated in the July 25 meeting.
The vote to approve the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan as presented to the board was unanimously voted down, and the plan will go back to the Planning Commission.
After the vote, Moody asked Knowis if he would entertain the idea of Senior Planner Mary Samaniego to address the board. He agreed, and Samaniego explained to the board and citizens in attendance that the reason that the intention of the study session was to have the board, Planning Commission Chairman Greg Sandlin and the Walker Collaborative discuss the plan; however, due to prior commitments the Walker Collaborative could not make it to the meeting.
“I thought it would not be a productive study session for you to get briefed on the plan with just myself and not the other planners represented,” Samaniego said.
She also stated the reason for the multiple open houses is so the city staff and planners can meet with the public individually and in groups so they can help answer questions and address concerns about the plan.
Moody added that the opportunity for a joint meeting with the Board of Mayor and Alderman and the Planning Commission can still happen as it is important for both bodies to be on the same page, and they can agree at the meeting to take public comments. She added that another reason for the open houses is to give citizens who are intimidated to come to the meeting and speak on the microphone.
“That’s why you see a lot of times people yield their time, so we’re just trying to create as much opportunity as we can for the most amount of people to participate, ask questions and hear from staff,” Moody said.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Berry made one last motion to add to the agenda to instruct Moody to put together no less than one joint open session with the Board of Mayor and Alderman, Planning Commission and the Walker Collaborative, with citizen questions, and no less than four smaller work sessions. The motion was added to the agenda unanimously, and the motion passed unanimously.