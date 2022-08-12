City logo

After a night of contentious discussion, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman voted down the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan after its reconsideration was added to Monday night’s agenda.

At the start of the Aug. 8 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman, Mayor Ray Knowis announced that the city will be hosting “open house” events at the Planning and Zoning office at 321 N. Collins St. to hear from residents and answer questions about the comprehensive plan. The ThinkTullahoma2040 Plan “Open House” events are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19 and 26 from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.