Volunteer Moriah Perry, 8, helps her family fill food boxes at the Storehouse Food Pantry May 4. The organization donates food Thursdays starting at 10 a.m. Tullahoma’s Experience Community Church met the critical need by donating a year’s supply of boxes.

 John Coffelt photo

Tullahoma’s Experience Community Church has recently committed to donating a year’s worth of boxes that the Storehouse Food Pantry critically needs to fill with food each week for those in need.

Laurie Campbell, Storehouse vice president and volunteer coordinator said the donation is significant because the boxes are expensive for the nonprofit to purchase at more than $1 each, and about 330 are needed each week.