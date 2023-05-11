Volunteer Moriah Perry, 8, helps her family fill food boxes at the Storehouse Food Pantry May 4. The organization donates food Thursdays starting at 10 a.m. Tullahoma’s Experience Community Church met the critical need by donating a year’s supply of boxes.
Tullahoma’s Experience Community Church has recently committed to donating a year’s worth of boxes that the Storehouse Food Pantry critically needs to fill with food each week for those in need.
Laurie Campbell, Storehouse vice president and volunteer coordinator said the donation is significant because the boxes are expensive for the nonprofit to purchase at more than $1 each, and about 330 are needed each week.
“(This donation) means a relief – being able to know that we’ve got boxes, and know that we’ve got somebody that supports us on a yearly basis,” Campbell said. “We’ve been praying for getting a sponsor for these boxes.”
Experience Community Campus Pastor Joe Thompson said that the church looks for local nonprofits to serve, and 30% of the congregation’s tithes are donated to nonprofits.
“There’s a lot of good people – a lot of good people serving,” Thompson said.
The Experience Community Tullahoma Campus has only been open for about six months, and it has been supporting nonprofits already in existence in its community, rather than starting up its own food pantry or clothing shelter.
Development Pastor Fred Mindach said that setting up community is very important, and it begins in church with small classes that aim to help people know who God is. Something he said helps the connections between members also grow.
“We are making sure that we are going out into the community, changing the community for the better, and not just in our church or in our homes,” he said. “We want the community to become better.”