The draft of the city's newest comprehensive development plan, Think Tullahoma 2040, is now available for viewing, officials with the City of Tullahoma have announced.

The city's comprehensive plan is several years in the making, with several rounds of public input solicited and multiple meetings held at Tullahoma High School in order for the consulting firm, The Walker Collaborative, to use in drafting the plan. The group has compiled the draft for the public to view and offer feedback.

The full report, which includes a summary, background information and details on existing conditions, the public input provided and planning principles used, the actual draft plan and several appendices, can be viewed online on the city's website or available here.

City officials ask that the public give feedback from now through the end of the month, April 30.

