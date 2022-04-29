Editor’s Note: The following is the last of a three part series on a lawsuit filed by the former parks and recreation director against the City of Tullahoma. The first installment was an overview of the lawsuit, while the second installment detailed the city’s response to the allegations set forth in the action. The final part of the series will detail a third-party investigation which was conducted prior to the filing of the lawsuit. The story has been cut into a three-part series due to its length.
A report from an independent law firm found that the former parks and recreation director, Kurt Glick, had a management style that included the practice of cronyism and could reasonably lead employees to feel he was discriminatory and retaliatory, court documents say. The report was included as evidence against Glick, who is currently suing the city for age discrimination.
Glick is asking $500,000 in damages and, through his lawyer, contends he is due back pay and benefits, compensatory and liquidated damages, attorney’s fees and costs and reinstatement to his former position or appropriate compensation. Glick is also currently running for a seat on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen. He filed his qualifying petition earlier this month.
Glick claims in the fall of 2020, City Administrator Jennifer Moody made “age-related statements about older men” when discounting a potential candidate for the position. At that time, Glick said then-Program Manager Lyle Russell selected several candidates for consideration, including a woman, a white male over age 40 and an African American man. Glick claims he was called into a meeting with Human Resources Director Casta Brice, who informed him the white male would not be interviewed for the position. He objected and was subsequently called into a meeting with Brice and Moody, who Glick claims made several “age-related statements about older men.”
The city has denied the allegations and maintains that Glick made retaliatory actions against some of his employees while director. As evidence, the city included a copy of the final report from Wimberly Lawson, the Cookeville law firm that investigated a grievance against Glick in December 2020.
Per the report, the firm found “ample indirect evidence” that would lead parks and recreation employees to “reasonably believe that several instances of retaliation have taken place, with no reasonable justifications for the actions offered.”
“We also found abundant evidence that Mr. Glick’s practice of favoritism and/or cronyism has given the impression of bias in the management of the Department at times,” the report reads. “Finally, we found several serious examples of Mr. Glick taking advantage of his position of authority as head of the Department and also uncovered multiple examples of mismanagement of the Department.”
However, the firm noted, it found “very little … direct evidence of the most serious of the allegations” of retaliation, racism or sexism.
The firm broke down its findings into four categories: retaliation, perceptions of bias based on racism or sexism, misuse of authority and general mismanagement.
On investigating the retaliation, the firm highlighted several situations that it believed were not strictly retaliatory in nature but that could have reasonably given the appearance of retaliation. One such instance, the firm outlined, involved an employee who felt they were retaliated against for filing a grievance over having their schedule changed. While the grievance was ultimately settled against that employee, but while it was pending the employee’s schedule was further changed to include working more hours they did not like and included responsibilities they did not like doing, such as cleaning park bathrooms.
“This incident is well-known to many employees in the Department, and there is apparently a running joke to the effect of, ‘Don’t piss off Kurt, or you’ll end up cleaning park bathrooms,’” the report states.
On the topic of the perception of bias based on racism or sexism, the firm said it found no evidence that Glick held any internal racial bias, only that subjective perceptions of bias exist due to the differences in size, amenities, programs, upkeep and schedules of the two community centers in town. The perception is based on the fact that C.D. Stamps is located in the more traditionally African-American part of town (based on the statements of employees interviewed), while D.W. Wilson Community Center is located in a more traditionally Caucasian part of town. There was also no concrete evidence of any bias against women in the department, employees said they felt Glick more so had control issues than sexism issues.
Instead, the firm noted, it found a “commonly-held perception of favoritism,” or cronyism, the appointment of friends and associates to positions without proper regard for their qualifications. Several witnesses and ample evidence showed Glick has “a history and practice of hiring his friends—regardless of whether his friends happen to be the most qualified candidates.”
“Not only is this practice damaging to employee morale, it creates a very fertile ground for the perception of racism and/or sexism,” the firm noted.
Specifically, the firm said in its report, the job posting for the Program Coordinator, which is at issue in Glick’s ongoing lawsuit against the city, saw Glick advocate for a personal friend of his, who is an accountant, over other candidates, which included a female and an African-American male who seemed more qualified for the position “on paper.” The woman held a master’s degree in recreation, sports and tourism along with relevant experience in the field, the firm noted, and the African-American male held a bachelor’s degree in communications with relevant field experience. Glick’s friend, however, had no related work experience identified on his application. That friend was reportedly not initially selected for an interview, the firm noted, so Glick “took it upon himself to advocate on [the friend’s] behalf—a step taken for none of the other candidates.”
On Glick’s alleged misuse of authority, the firm discovered occasions when other employees at the department would be asked to clock out Glick’s wife, Carla, from her job online, which the firm worried was at best dishonest and at worse wage theft or fraud. Glick was also reported as using city-owned vehicles for personal use at many points, though the line on the ethics of this was blurry, as employees had “very little understanding” about what precisely city policy required concerning personal use of city vehicles. Further, the firm found evidence that Glick used a closet inside the D.W. Wilson Community Center for personal storage rather than work-related use and did not allow anyone else in the department to have a key to it.
Finally, as to general mismanagement, the firm found several instances that it reported to the city. The first was the impression that J.P. Kraft, who formerly served as the facilities manager for the department under Glick, performed much if not all of Glick’s responsibilities. This stemmed from what the firm said was a combination of factors, including Kraft’s willingness to perform tasks not necessarily part of his job description, the impression that Glick was “often distracted and preoccupied, if not physically absent” from parks and rec during operating hours and poor communication to the other members of the department.
A large example of mismanagement, the firm said, was the city’s annual soap box derby, which investigators said department employees described as “disproportionately expensive both in terms of money and staff time” while only benefitting a small number of Tullahoma children. Glick reportedly insisted on hosting the derby each year “regardless of whether it is an efficient use of the Department’s funding and programming energy.”