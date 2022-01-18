The threat of another round of winter weather saw many Tullahomans stock up on their bread, eggs and milk, but snow accumulations stayed under 3 inches for most of the area. Weather forecasters called for several inches of powder for all of Middle Tennessee, with areas to the north and east braced for nearly a foot of the white stuff and lower elevation areas prepped for a wintry mix.
Sunday morning saw a short snow storm transform into another rainy January day, washing away a few inches of fluffy snowball-making snow before Jack Frost graced Tullahoma with his presence again for a few hours. However, the rainfall turned most of the second-round snow into slush, and the below-freezing temperatures saw blankets of ice cover cars, outdoor furniture and parking lots.
Luckily, students were not impacted by the latest lick of wintry weather, as they were already out of school for the observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Local forecasts still cautioned area residents to be on the lookout for patchy black ice throughout Monday, as the snowfall would still have an adverse effect on secondary roads. Any moisture still on the ground following the snow would likely freeze overnight, resulting in patchy black ice formations across roadways, making for treacherous travel conditions.
Though temperatures right at or above freezing Monday afternoon, the overnight range fell below freezing again, meaning any partial melting of the Sunday snow would again cause hazardous driving conditions into Tuesday across the Cumberland Plateau. Tuesday’s forecast anticipated highs in the low 40s, allowing for more snow melting into the mid-week.
According to rainfall totals at Tullahoma Utilities Authority, January has already seen nearly 5 inches of rain to start the year.