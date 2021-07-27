Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 has announced that Howard Thompson has been selected to receive the prestigious Cooper T. Holt Award.
This award is awarded to one outstanding VFW member each year; and is based on his or her achievements, including community work; serving on projects and programs; and leadership. Of the more than 16,000 VFW members across 91 Posts in the State of Tennessee, Howard Thompson was selected.
A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Thompson joined the Army and served as Executive Officer in Qui Nhon Sub Area Command, Vietnam. He has served as a past Post Commander for VFW Post 10904 and now serves the Post as Quartermaster. He is currently the Commander of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 90; and member of American Legion Gold Star Post 78.
Thompson also received the Governor’s Gold Star Volunteer Award for Coffee County this year for his exemplary community service work.
This VFW Department of Tennessee award is named after Cooper T. Holt. Born in Chattanooga, he served as VFW National Commander in 1956: at age 32, he was the youngest person to ever lead the organization.
An individual selected for this award must have shown exceptional prestige in public events such as Memorial Day or Veterans Day; contributed to activities in the community; and shown qualities of leadership in dealing with other organizations and service groups.
VFW Post 10904 Commander Kimberly King notes, “Howard’s service contributed directly to our Post’s receiving the All-State Post Award for the past four years, as well as the VFW National All-American Post Award for three years in a row. This is an unprecedented accomplishment and only given to the very best VFW Posts in the Nation. Howard’s work and devotion have had a direct impact on our Post achieving everything it has for the past several years.”
Mr. Thompson will receive his award at an All-American Celebration which will be held on August 21st at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester.