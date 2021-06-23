Amid the heat, humidity and scattered sprinkles, thousands descended on the tiny town of Bell Buckle last Saturday for the 26th annual RC Cola and MoonPie Festival. The festival was a welcome sight to the tiny community, as last year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The morning kicked off with the traditional 10-mile and 5K run, seeing scores of runners and walkers take to the streets of Bedford County to flex their racing muscles. Following the conclusion of the races, the annual parade saw the main street of Bell Buckle filled with the traditional floats and entrants, including cheerleaders, clowns and the Al Menah Shriners.
The day was also filled with plenty of RC Cola and MoonPie-centric entertainment, including plenty of photo opportunity spaces and the extra special crowning of the Kings and Queens.
This year’s crowning ceremony was tempered with a bittersweet note, as the host of the ceremony, Carla “Dayle” Webb, paid tribute to her lost co-host, Judd “Davis” Sulcer. Each year at the festival, Davis and Dayle would entertain crowds with silly musical numbers parodying famous songs with RC Cola and MoonPie references. Sulcer succumbed to COVID-19 in 2020, however, leaving Webb to carry on the hosting duties on her own. She paid tribute to her fallen friend, reminiscing about the laughs and love they shared over the festival and holding a special balloon release in honor of him.
Following the tribute, member of the Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce helped introduce this year’s Kings and Queens. For the 2021 festival, the chamber recognized the six Metro Nashville Police Officers who helped evacuate downtown Nashville on Christmas morning last year before an RV bomb detonated, causing significant damage to one of the city’s main tourist thoroughfares.
Officers Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Timothy Miller, Michael Sips, Amanda Topping and James Wells donned capes, crowns and superhero goggles after being thanked by the event organizers for their heroism that fateful Christmas morning. They were thanked for putting their lives on the line to help save countless Nashvillians that morning, noting that their actions helped prevent any undue loss of life that morning.
The kings and queens were also honored by the Quilts of Valor representatives, who presented each officer with their very own hand-stitched quilt. Each quilt carried the thin blue line motif with separate border décor for each individual officer.
After the coronation ceremony, the event stage was filled with live music from John Allen Miller before the world’s largest MoonPie was brought out to commemorate the official end of the festival.
Bell Buckle plans to host its annual craft fair later in the year, another event that was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.