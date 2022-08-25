UPDATE: Investigation by lawmen into an alleged threat towards the 97th annual Coffee Pot Game has found the incident to be unfounded.
The Coffee County Sheriff's Department released a statement earlier this afternoon to confirm that the Tullahoma Police Department have determined that there is no threat. Per the statement by the sheriff's department, it was just two students conversing about Sunday’s incident.
While there is no threat, the sheriff's department said they will still have a strong presence at the 97th Coffee Pot game in Tullahoma.
The Tullahoma Police Department followed up and said after receiving the information sent to them earlier this morning, police were able to locate and interview the juvenile responsible for the social media posting.
"We determined that the information being posted was related to the prior incident investigated by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office," TPD officials said. "At this time there is no new or verifiable information that there is a threat to the Coffee Pot game. We want to thank our community partners the Tullahoma City School system, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County District Attorney General. We also want to thank our community for all the help and assistance."
The Tullahoma City Schools also released a statement thanking local law enforcement for helping the district resolve this potential threat.
"It has been determined that there is no new threat, and this was not associated with the previous social media threat earlier this week. A student not connected with Coffee County or Tullahoma was conversing about the previous incident in the post. From what the investigation found, this was not intended to create panic or harm."
TCS officials did state that any and all potential threats are taken very seriously, as "TCS does not tolerate this type of communication."
Tullahoma High School will still have an increased law enforcement presence at the Coffee Pot game tomorrow evening.
Previous story:
In the same week that a youth was charged in connection with a threat to shoot up a school in Coffee County, lawmen are investigating another online threat, this one directed at the 97th annual Coffee Pot Game between Tullahoma and Coffee County set to kickoff in Tullahoma Friday night.
While the exact nature of the online threat has not been revealed, Tullahoma City Schools said there will be enhanced security at the rivalry game Friday night as lawmen continue to look for the culprit. Earlier this week, a 16-year-old Franklin County youth was charged in juvenile court for tweeting a threat to shoot up a Coffee County school. In addition to prosecuting him on the charge, lawmen are asking he be held liable to pay the bill amassed by the investigation to catch him. The threat also comes in the same week that Tullahoma High School was evacuated for a bomb threat.
"TCS has been made aware of a potential threat regarding tomorrow’s Coffee Pot game. Currently, this is a joint investigation with Tullahoma Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester City Police Department, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Law enforcement believes this is related to an earlier social media threat made against Coffee County. TCS, along with the district’s partners, are working to determine the credibility of this threat. If you have any information, please notify Detective Gore at the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530. There will be a larger law enforcement presence at the Coffee Pot game on Friday evening at Tullahoma High School. TCS is thankful for our law enforcement partners who help keep us safe."