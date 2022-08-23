2A - threatening tweet.jpg

A 16-year-old Franklin County youth faces delinquency charges in juvenile court after he allegedly made a threatening Tweet that sent some parents into a panic, some keeping their children home from school Monday.

The youth came up for initial hearing Monday afternoon in Coffee County Juvenile Court. The hearing was held in judge’s chambers, and The Tullahoma News representative was not allowed to attend despite most juvenile court proceedings being open to the public.