A 16-year-old Franklin County youth faces delinquency charges in juvenile court after he allegedly made a threatening Tweet that sent some parents into a panic, some keeping their children home from school Monday.
The youth came up for initial hearing Monday afternoon in Coffee County Juvenile Court. The hearing was held in judge’s chambers, and The Tullahoma News representative was not allowed to attend despite most juvenile court proceedings being open to the public.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday that the department has received information about a possible threat directed to the Coffee County Schools on social media. The tweet, put out by someone calling themselves “James Calhoun” tweeted @barstoolcoffee “I’m going to shoot up your school.” The tweet was time stamped at 12:41 a.m. on Aug. 20.
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin said law enforcement took the threat very seriously. He said that the department became alerted to the threat by a school administrator.
Investigators Sunday began peeling back layers to try to find the identity of the individual who sent the tweet.
“We had to go through TBI and the FBI, yesterday. We were able to receive the location of the origin of the message,” Partin said. “We have to peal one layer of the onion to backtrack the source. That leads to the IP address which leads to a physical address.”
Partin said that to safeguard the schools had the subject not been located, plans were made to place additional officers in the schools.
“Immediately, even before we found (that this was an idle threat by a juvenile), we had planned for every investigator be shipped out to a school,” the sheriff revealed. “Night shift deputies were going to stay over at the schools and THP was going to assist us at the schools for heighten security.”
Despite the subject being identified, additional security was in place at the Coffee County School.
The individual was scheduled to be in court Monday. Partin said that a physical note will be placed on the charges to attempt to recoup some of the expense of the man hours working on the case Sunday.
“I cannot stress enough to these kids that we take this stuff seriously. It’s no different than if you type something that you’re going to kill the president – expect the Secret Service to be knocking on your door.”
Partin said investigators had only the short text with a fake name to work with. Investigators using subpoenas and search warrants had go all the way to the FBI to get Twitter to release the information needed.
“There may be others involved who stoked this and made harassing comments, and there’s something we can charging them with, they’re going to get charged. People are going to have to start taking responsibility,” the sheriff noted.
While absenteeism reportedly increased at the county schools after a ground-swell of chatter across the internet about the threat, the Tullahoma Schools System said they saw no spike in those missing school Monday. TCS officials noted that they were aware of the threat that was made toward Coffee County schools.