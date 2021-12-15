Three victims were airlifted from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Coffee County Tuesday morning, the resulting rescue efforts and investigation blocking traffic until noon.
According to the report from the highway patrol, the wreck happened about 8:30 a.m. when a 2018 Ford Mustang driven by Dana Meares, 50, of Riceville, attempted to change lanes from the slow lane to the fast lane on I-24 eastbound near mile-marker 109 and struck a 2002 Chevy Suburban driven by Henry Davies, 63, of Nashville.
Both vehicles lost control upon impact at highway speeds. The Suburban came to a rest on the eastbound side of I-24 while the Mustang crossed the median and hit an oncoming 2004 Cadillac Escalade driven by Juan Esparza Rivera, 41. Both he and his passenger Alma Ibarra De Essparza, 36, of Winchester, were injured and were airlifted from the scene along with Meares. Davies escaped injury as investigators revealed all the victims were wearing seatbelts.
Some of the traffic caught behind the crash was diverted through Manchester, leaving some of the city’s surface streets clogged until traffic resumed flowing around noon.