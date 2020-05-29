Tullahoma Police Department has arrested and charged three Tullahoma men in connection with burglaries of several local businesses as well as two armed robberies that occurred at Speedway of Tullahoma.
According to TPD officials, William Allen Mueller, 23, Jeffeory Alexander Liebig, 20, and Zachary Skyler Jones, 21, all of Tullahoma, were arrested and charged in each of the cases as of Friday, May 22.
TPD said the three were connected with several burglaries and robberies that took place at several local businesses throughout April and May.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, burglaries were reported at Krystal and Jackson Street Market. Each of the businesses were broken into by breaking their glass doors. In the case of Krystal, the subjects were seen taking a small amount of cash from the store.
The subjects took a small amount of cash, cigarettes and electronic cigarettes from Jackson Street Market in the April 19 incident.
The three are also believed to be involved with other incidents at Pizza Hut, Murphy Express and Speedway throughout April and May. Krystal and Pizza Hut were burglarized May 1, while Speedway was robbed that day.
The Murphy Express burglary took place May 16, according to police officials. Speedway was also robbed again that day.
A final burglary took place at Krystal May 21, according to police officials.
The three have been booked into the Coffee County Jail and are scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court June 25 on felony charges.
The investigation into the incidents is still ongoing, according to police officials.