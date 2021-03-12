Charges have been leveled against a trio accused of tying up and robbing a man on Ragsdale Road in Coffee County.
The suspects, Jacob Tyler Smith, Dallas S. May and Leticia Ann Gaona are charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault
The victim in the case told authorities he had been tied up and threatened with a baseball bat and gun by the three. “The three subjects robbed him of his belongings, clothes, money and cellphone,” the felony warrants against the trio read. “The subjects threatened to (sexually molest) and kill the victim.”
The victim told lawmen he was able to escape and run for help. When officers were able to gain access to the scene of the alleged crime, they found the victim’s phone and rope. The rope, the warrant says, was consistent with the rope the victim said bound him. Officers also found a pellet gun matching the description of the gun given by the victim. They also found some of the man’s clothes at the residence.