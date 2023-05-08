UTSI Wu Competition winners 2023
Photo provided

Three graduate students received awards at the 2023 Wu Student Competition held earlier this month at UTSI. The annual competition is an open forum for graduate students to present their research in a competition-based format and provides them an opportunity to hone their oral presentation skills while also learning about numerous fields of research. There were nine graduate students that participated in the competition. Award winners were:

Michael Stokes, First Place; Oriana Palumbo, Second Place; and Kyle Ackerman, Third Place.

