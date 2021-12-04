Three people were killed in traffic crashes in Coffee County within a span of three days on Interstate 24 this past week.
The tragic week on in the interstate began just before midnight Monday when two Chattanooga residents were fatally injured near exit 117 in Coffee County. According to highway patrol reports, the accident happened at 11 p.m. when Cornelia Pollard, 33, ran off the highway in her eastbound 2021 Hyundai Sonata and struck a bridge support leading up to the exit. The crash not only claimed her life but also the life of her passenger, Carlos Boykin, 54.
Another fatality happened just a few miles away less than 48 hours later and claimed the life of a Georgia man. Reports revealed that Anthony Jefferson, 50, of Union City, Ga., was heading westbound in his 2010 Lexus LS around 7 a.m. Wednesday when he ran off the highway near mile marker 120 in Coffee County and struck a guard rail.