Three Tennessee Air National Guard members were killed this past week when their small passenger plane went down shortly after takeoff from Warren County Memorial Airport near McMinnville.
According to Warren County Sheriff’s Department reports, the three victims are Lt. Col. Shelli Dawn Huether, 45, Captain Jessica Naomi Wright, 37, and Sgt. Scott Alan Bumpus, 53. The three Airmen were all members of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group.
“Words cannot begin to explain the shock, grief, pain and dismay we feel having lost three remarkable members of our Guard family,” said Col. Todd Wiles, commander of the 118th Wing. “All three were dedicated to the service of our nation. Their families are in our hearts and our prayers.”
The crash happened in a field off Airport Lake Road in Warren County Tuesday morning not far from the runway.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash is not known.