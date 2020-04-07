Alderman Daniel Berry has officially added his name to the list of candidates vying for Lane Curlee’s seat.
According to the final list from the Coffee County Election Commission, Berry joins Alderman Ray Knowis and Tullahoma resident Karl Smithson as the names to be on the ballot for mayor in the August municipal election. The deadline to qualify for the city races fell Thursday at noon, locking in the ballot.
Knowis has been serving the city as an alderman for nearly five years, winning his seat in 2015 and successfully running for reelection in 2018. Berry was elected to the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2019.
Alderman race
The race for alderman is crowded this year. Aldermen Robin Dunn and Jerry Mathis’s terms expire this year. Dunn has filed a petition and is running for reelection. Mathis originally pulled a petition to run for school board but did not file it. He also did not file a petition to run for reelection, meaning his seat is up for grabs this year.
The field of candidates for alderman is entirely made up of women: Dunn, Jenna Amacher, Brooke Shasteen and Ashli Collinsworth Shockley are all on the ballot for the two seats.
School board race
The candidate field for school board seats is also crowded this year. School board members Pat Welsh, Kim Uselton and Gigi Robison all have terms expiring this year. All three are running for reelection.
Additionally, interim-appointed school board member Sid Hill will run to fulfill the remainder of his term.
Hill was appointed in 2019 after the departure of Steve Lynn, who resigned his position shortly after being reelected in 2018. According to counsel for the school board, Hill is required to officially run for the seat at the next municipal election, meaning the August 2020 election. Should he win the seat, he will complete the rest of Lynn’s term, which expires in 2022 and then run again outright.
The other candidate hoping to snag a seat on the board is Amy Rodgers Dodson, who fought and won a legal battle with the school system in 2019. She and another teacher were fired for “unprofessional conduct” under former director of schools John Carver. Dodson and the other teacher both sued the school district, getting their terminations altered to resignations after settling with the school system.
Other races
Tullahoma’s state senator and representative are also up for reelection this August. Sen. Janice Bowling is running for reelection to the 16th Senate District. She is being challenged by Democrat Sheila Younglove. Rep. Rush Bricken is being challenged by Republican Ronnie Holden for the 47th District of the House of Representatives.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.