It’s more than a game in Coffee County – its religion.
The 96th annual Coffee Pot kicks off Friday night as the Tullahoma Wildcats look to defend bragging rights and custody of the coveted pot when they travel to Manchester to take on the Coffee County Central High School Red Raiders.
The tilt will feature a pair of undefeated teams as both won opening week. Coffee County slipped past the Franklin County Rebels with a 21-14 victory in Winchester. The Tullahoma Wildcats doubled up the Shelbyville Eagles 28-14 on opening week and were rewarded with a number-three ranking in the state by the Associated Press.
Coffee County ended their 2020 season 4-5. The Raiders are led offensively by Quarterback Connor Shemwell who is already making an impact with his passing game. Shemwell had 136 passing yards against the Rebels in Winchester this past week on eight completions. Shemwell completed two touchdown passes with one to senior Kelby Walker and one to junior Jahlin Osborne. Scoring the other touchdown for the Red Raiders was junior Konor Heaton.
The Wildcats are coming off an undefeated 10-0 regular season in 2020 and a first week road win over the Shelbyville Eagles. The Wildcat’s returning quarterback Ryan Scott had a total of 288 yards during Thursday night’s game. Ryan Scott and Joe Duncan connected in the end zone to record the first Tullahoma touchdown during the Thursday night game. Running back KeiShawn Cummings had three touchdowns and 139 rushing yards against the Eagles. The Tullahoma Wildcat’s defense showed out with three interceptions and a fumble recovery. The Tullahoma defense also shut down the Shelbyville offense, holding them to just two touchdowns.
The Wildcats have kept the Coffee Pot in their claws for the past four years. They won a high scoring showdown with the Raiders with a 42-41 win in 2017 to begin the recent streak. That game had the highest combined point total of the series.
The Wildcats increased their margin of victory in the rivalry game from there. In 2018 they enjoyed a 48-8 win and then shut the Raiders out in 2019 by a count of 35-0. Last year the Wildcats beat the Raiders 42-13. However, despite recent dominance, the records mean nothing to Tullahoma’s Head Coach John Olive.
“Oh the Coffee Pot. You just got to get ready for it. It’s a situation where old clique comes in. Throw the records out,” Head Coach John Olive said. “We will prepare like we always do.”
Kickoff for the Coffee Pot is scheduled for 7 p.m. this Friday at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester. Tickets can be purchased in the main office of Tullahoma High School at 927 North Jackson Street. Tickets are also offer digitally on www.gofan.co.