THS DECA program

At the Tennessee DECA Leadership, Tullahoma had six students place and be recognized in their respective events. Those students include, from left, Abby Lynch, Natalie Todaro, Stephanie Ducat, Olivia Murphy, Emma Bell and Aliyah Howard.

 Photo provided

With the school year concluded, the Tullahoma High School Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) celebrated the conclusion of a stellar competitive season.

Abby Lynch, Olivia Murphy and Emma Bell represented Tullahoma at the DECA International Conference in Atlanta last month. The THS sophomores were three of the 17,000 students, advisors and industry leaders who attended the competition and leadership events. Prior to the international conference, Lynch, Murphy and Bell had placed highly at state. Lynch took home second in Human Resources, Murphy had a second-place effort in Restaurant Management and Bell finished fifth in Entrepreneurship.

“Under the leadership of Sharon Woodard, the THS DECA program has become well known throughout the state for developing some of the best young leaders in the fields of marketing, finance and hospitality,” said THS Principal Jason Quick. “This year's group was no exception as the team did exceptionally well in the state competition, and we had three that went to the international competition in Atlanta. Olivia, Emma, and Abby were superb and represented our school and district well.”

Tullahoma had several students place at the district level and qualify for the state competition. They included: 

Individual role plays 

Natalie Richards: Human Resources- First Place

Natalie Todaro: Financial Consulting- First Place

Olivia Murphy: Restaurant Management- First Place

Abby Lynch: Human Resources- Second Place

Charlie Dodson: Principles of Marketing- Second Place

Ashlee Weaver: Professional Selling- Second Place

Justin Sells: Personal Financial Consulting- Third Place

Stephanie Ducat: Quick Serve Management- Third Place

Maggie Rogers: Business Services Marketing- Fourth Place

Hagen Pearson: Retail Management- Fourth Place

Aliyah Howard: Principles of Finance

Alyssa Martin: Quick Serve Marketing and Management

Emelie Malmstrom: Food Marketing and Management

Jayla Bayo: Hospitality Marketing

Evan Tomlin: Sports and Entertainment Marketing

Ashley Smithson: Business Services Marketing

Emma Bell: Entrepreneurship 

Team events 

Madelyn Bobo and Amy Pham: Business Law and Ethics

Hannah Chessor and Hannah Waller: Buying and Merchandising

Alivia Bowen and Morgan Carr: Entrepreneurship

Savannah Stroop and Amy Pham: Hospitality

Peyton Sells and Bryleigh Holder: Travel and Tourism

Of those students listed above, the following competitors were honored onstage at the state level for their performance in providing solutions to role plays in their fields of study. The DECA Tennessee Conference includes over 2,000 students, advisors and industry leaders from across the state.

Abby Lynch: Human Resources- Second Place

Olivia Murphy: Restaurant Management- Second Place

Stephanie Ducat: Quick Serve Management- Fifth Place

Natalie Todaro: Financial Consulting- Fifth Place

Emma Bell: Entrepreneurship- Fifth Place

Aliyah Howard: Principles of Finance- Seventh Place