With the school year concluded, the Tullahoma High School Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) celebrated the conclusion of a stellar competitive season.
Abby Lynch, Olivia Murphy and Emma Bell represented Tullahoma at the DECA International Conference in Atlanta last month. The THS sophomores were three of the 17,000 students, advisors and industry leaders who attended the competition and leadership events. Prior to the international conference, Lynch, Murphy and Bell had placed highly at state. Lynch took home second in Human Resources, Murphy had a second-place effort in Restaurant Management and Bell finished fifth in Entrepreneurship.
“Under the leadership of Sharon Woodard, the THS DECA program has become well known throughout the state for developing some of the best young leaders in the fields of marketing, finance and hospitality,” said THS Principal Jason Quick. “This year's group was no exception as the team did exceptionally well in the state competition, and we had three that went to the international competition in Atlanta. Olivia, Emma, and Abby were superb and represented our school and district well.”
Tullahoma had several students place at the district level and qualify for the state competition. They included:
Individual role plays
Natalie Richards: Human Resources- First Place
Natalie Todaro: Financial Consulting- First Place
Olivia Murphy: Restaurant Management- First Place
Abby Lynch: Human Resources- Second Place
Charlie Dodson: Principles of Marketing- Second Place
Ashlee Weaver: Professional Selling- Second Place
Justin Sells: Personal Financial Consulting- Third Place
Stephanie Ducat: Quick Serve Management- Third Place
Maggie Rogers: Business Services Marketing- Fourth Place
Hagen Pearson: Retail Management- Fourth Place
Aliyah Howard: Principles of Finance
Alyssa Martin: Quick Serve Marketing and Management
Emelie Malmstrom: Food Marketing and Management
Jayla Bayo: Hospitality Marketing
Evan Tomlin: Sports and Entertainment Marketing
Ashley Smithson: Business Services Marketing
Emma Bell: Entrepreneurship
Team events
Madelyn Bobo and Amy Pham: Business Law and Ethics
Hannah Chessor and Hannah Waller: Buying and Merchandising
Alivia Bowen and Morgan Carr: Entrepreneurship
Savannah Stroop and Amy Pham: Hospitality
Peyton Sells and Bryleigh Holder: Travel and Tourism
Of those students listed above, the following competitors were honored onstage at the state level for their performance in providing solutions to role plays in their fields of study. The DECA Tennessee Conference includes over 2,000 students, advisors and industry leaders from across the state.
Abby Lynch: Human Resources- Second Place
Olivia Murphy: Restaurant Management- Second Place
Stephanie Ducat: Quick Serve Management- Fifth Place
Natalie Todaro: Financial Consulting- Fifth Place
Emma Bell: Entrepreneurship- Fifth Place
Aliyah Howard: Principles of Finance- Seventh Place