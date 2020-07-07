While school is out for the summer, the Tullahoma High School fieldhouse will be getting a new floor.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a bid for the flooring repair at its June 15 meeting, which was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to Business Director Jason Ray, the flooring at the fieldhouse was nearly 30 years old and “in need of attention badly.”
Ray said he was asked by the school board to solicit bids for the repair job and received two responses for the bid. The winning bid came from BSN Sports, for a total price tag of $42,827.06.
Part of the bid specs, according to Ray, said the work has a completion date of July 15, giving the school system time to get the new flooring installed before students potentially return to school.
When asked about the other bid from board member Jessica Fogarty, Ray said the difference was a few dollars short of a $30,000 different in price.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.