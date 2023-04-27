3A - BROCK_COLYAR-DSC_2517.jpg

BROCK_COLYAR

 DeSean McClinton-Holland

Brock Colyar, of Tullahoma, has earned national recognition from the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). Colyar won the ASME Next Award for journalists under 30. Colyar, a 2016 Tullahoma High School graduate, serves as features writer for New York Magazine, one of the top winners this year.

The ceremony was held in Manhattan, and Colyar was recognized with a video presentation. Colyar received recognition for reporting on LGBTQ+ issues and the New York party scene. The judges honored Colyar for “a strong story sense and an eye for compelling details.”

Tags

Recommended for you