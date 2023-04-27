Brock Colyar, of Tullahoma, has earned national recognition from the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). Colyar won the ASME Next Award for journalists under 30. Colyar, a 2016 Tullahoma High School graduate, serves as features writer for New York Magazine, one of the top winners this year.
The ceremony was held in Manhattan, and Colyar was recognized with a video presentation. Colyar received recognition for reporting on LGBTQ+ issues and the New York party scene. The judges honored Colyar for “a strong story sense and an eye for compelling details.”
“It feels so amazing to be honored at the National Magazine Awards this year,” Colyar said. “I started at New York Magazine four years ago as an intern, so it's really exciting to be a full time writer now and receiving an award at the magazine industry's biggest event of the year. It was a fabulous evening full of martinis and friends. It was especially gratifying to win this award for several stories I've written about queer people and queer life – especially since our rights are under active attack lately, in politics and the media.”
Colyar was born and raised in Tullahoma. Colyar’s parents and siblings still live in Tullahoma. Colyar was a National Merit Scholar and active member of the Math Team and the Student Council while studying at Tullahoma High School. Colyar credits Sandy Klonaris, AP English teacher at THS, with inspiring the passion for writing.
To nominate Colyar, the magazine submitted 10 stories to the judges, including a cover story from 2020 about underground partying during the pandemic, a personal essay from 2022, and several nightlife columns. ASME announced the winners on March 28.