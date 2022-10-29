1A - THS Marching Band captures accolades during competition season.jpg

Members of the Tullahoma High School Band and Color Guard celebrate after being named Grand Champion at the Hendersonville Golden Invitational Contest on Sept. 17.

 Photo provided

The end of September and early October were good for the Tullahoma High School Marching Band as it brought home several first-place trophies, wrapping up competition season on a positive note.

“I love listening to and watching the Tullahoma Band perform. The students and their directors represent Tullahoma to the highest standard,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “The THS Band is a consistent model of excellence in our community and across the state.”